Greenbrier County Schools recognize National School Breakfast Week

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — This week is National School Breakfast Week and Greenbrier County Schools are providing their kids with healthy breakfasts.

Child Nutrition Coordinator, Jenny Curry, told 59News for some kids in the county, their only meals are provided at school. For this reason, she said it is important to make sure they have well-balanced meals and full stomachs before starting their day in class.

“I mean it shows, academically they do better if they’ve got a full stomach and they go in there ready to learn,” Curry said. “But I have heard from teachers here and from administrators, from the principals, they see a difference.”

The first breakfast students received in Elementary Schools was Green Eggs and Ham, dedicated to one of Dr. Suess’ most popular children’s book.

Curry said the breakfasts are geared towards the students preferences. One of the breakfasts they will receive this week is yogurt parfaits with fresh fruit and granola made in the school cafeteria.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Free Egg McMuffins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Egg McMuffins"

59 News Online Update: March 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: March 1, 2020"

Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game"

UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect"

Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect"

UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News