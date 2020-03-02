Greenbrier County Schools recognize National School Breakfast Week

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — This week is National School Breakfast Week and Greenbrier County Schools are providing their kids with healthy breakfasts.

Child Nutrition Coordinator, Jenny Curry, told 59News for some kids in the county, their only meals are provided at school. For this reason, she said it is important to make sure they have well-balanced meals and full stomachs before starting their day in class.

“I mean it shows, academically they do better if they’ve got a full stomach and they go in there ready to learn,” Curry said. “But I have heard from teachers here and from administrators, from the principals, they see a difference.”

The first breakfast students received in Elementary Schools was Green Eggs and Ham, dedicated to one of Dr. Suess’ most popular children’s book.

Curry said the breakfasts are geared towards the students preferences. One of the breakfasts they will receive this week is yogurt parfaits with fresh fruit and granola made in the school cafeteria.