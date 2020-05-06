Harmony Ridge owners remind shoppers to practice social distancing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Harmony Ridge Gallery re-opened Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The store was closed for almost two months.

Co-owner Monica Maxwell wants to remind shoppers to follow state and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing while shopping. She put up signs throughout the store reminding shoppers to stay six feet apart from each other and employees.

“We’re following all of the health department guidelines, the six foot distancing, the masks, the gloves,” Maxwell said. “We have a table at the entrance, we offer complimentary gloves to people, a sanitizing station, signs to remind people to keep six feet apart. Of course, at Harmony Ridge, we’re 4,000 square feet, we’re big so we have a lot of space so you can easily keep your distance.”

Next week, Harmony Ridge’s website will feature a new shopping cart so people can shop online.

Maxwell added it is still important to support your local businesses during this time.