Harper Mills nursing home announces visitor restrictions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During a news conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) recommended nursing homes in West Virginia restrict access to visitors. Is was just one decision made in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

That advice was taken for action by Harper Mills nursing home in Raleigh County.

59News spoke with Larry Pack of Stonerise Healthcare about the situation. He stated they made the decision to protect their patients, who are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In order to allow their patients access to their families, they are increasing social media services such as Skype and other video services.

