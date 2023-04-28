BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Being a caregiver is a difficult job.

Getting the support they need is something the Raleigh County Commission is taking seriously.

It held the eleventh annual Compassionate Caregiver Conference, on April 28, 2023.

The Conference offers the chance for additional education to caregivers, nurses and social workers. This year, the conference teaches the attendees how to better take care of their own health and well-being, and by extension, the well-being of others.

“Knowledge is power. The more we can educate them on how to take better care of themselves, the better they can take care of the person they are caring for,” said Crystal Foley from the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.

The conference is made possible and enhanced by its sponsors, Foley said.