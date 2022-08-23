CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19.

The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began.

The deaths include: a 13-year old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.

“Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death. We extend our deepest sympathies to these families and urge each West Virginian to get vaccinated and boosted.” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

The state has a current total of 2,706 active COVID-19 cases, 1,870 of which have been reported since Friday, Aug. 19. Throughout the pandemic, the WV DHHR has reported a total of 574,724 COVID-19 cases.

The WV DHHR says a total of 340 West Virginians are hospitalized, with 49 patients in the ICU and 14 on ventilators. State officials say 14 of the patients in the hospital are children with four children in the ICU and one child on a ventilator.