CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you have depression that arrives or gets worse during the colder seasons, such as winter, you may be diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

The reason behind why people may have ‘SAD’ is uncertain, but it may be due to the body’s changes and disruption in the body’s circadian rhythm. It also may be due to the seasons disrupting hormones such as serotonin and melatonin.

According to the Mayo Clinic, SAD affects about 4 to 6 percent of people in the United States, while as many as 20 percent have a mild form of it called the “winter blues.”

Signs and symptoms typically include:

Feelings of depression that happen most of the day, every day, in a seasonal pattern

Having tiredness or low energy

Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy

Changes in appetite or weight gain

Sleeping too much

To manage SAD here are some options you may want to consider.

Talk With Your Doctor

Since this disease is a form of depression, you may want to get it diagnosed by your doctor or mental health professional. If you have SAD, a professional can help you work through it and find out what may be right for to ease symptoms.

Ready Your Mind in the Fall

When you transition into the colder and winter seasons, you will want to prepare your mindset. Get your mind and mood ready for mood-boosting activities that can help you feel physically and psychologically healthier. Try to regularly get into these activities ahead of time.

Try Light From a Box

Try Bright Light Therapy. Exposure to artificial light can help one’s circadian rhythm get back on track. What you would do is sit in front of a light box for about 20 to 30 minutes a day. This will result in a chemical change in your brain that can boost your mood and help temporarily alleviate symptoms. This is also a safe and effective way to help ease your symptoms.

Use Dawn Simulators

These can sometimes help people with SAD. These are a type of alarm clock. They are not loud and will not wake you up abruptly, rather they produce light that gradually increases in intensity, just like the sun. These can be just as affective as light therapy.

Consider Taking Antidepressants

If light therapy or psychotherapy does not help, consider prescription antidepressants. You should avoid any that make you tired or sleepy. It is important to use these medications starting from autumn until spring.

Prioritize Social Activities

Try to be proactive by getting a jumpstart by filling your winter months with enjoyable activities. Find creative ways to stay connected with others during times of increased isolation such as going to a local park, playing outdoor sports or yard games, or going on walks. If you can’t do this then, try FaceTime or Zoom.

Add Aromatherapy to Your Treatment Plan

Aromatherapy may also alleviate symptoms of SAD. When it comes down to it, essential oils could potentially influence the area of the brain that’s responsible for controlling moods and the body’s internal clock that influences sleep and appetite. It could also be a simple and safe way to improve mental well-being.

Stick to a Schedule

People with this condition usually have a bit of trouble sleeping at night and getting up in the morning. They do not have a normal schedule. Keeping and maintaining a normal regular schedule improves sleeps and can help with symptoms of seasonal depression.

Get Moving

Exercise is another great way to alleviate symptoms of SAD. Exercise can also help shed those extra pounds gained, while keeping a routine. This will keep you more vigilant.

Let the Sunshine In

If you live with this condition, you will want to get outside as much as possible. When it’s cold out, bundle up and walk around during noon or soon after when the sun is the brightest. If you are indoors, open your blinds to have enough natural sunlight come in. Indoor lighting is much dimmer than natural light and can have a negative impact with people diagnosed with SAD.

Take a Vacation or ‘Staycation’

Taking a winter vacation to warmer climates can help with symptoms of SAD by helping you escape cold and even overcast skies. Taking a short break from your daily routine in a sunny place can be helpful as well.

Consider Avoiding Alcohol

People may drink for different reasons especially during times of stress or sadness, but it can cause further depression. Also with regular drinking, and drinking larger amounts, it can lead to addiction.

Keep a Journal

Writing down your thoughts can also have a positive effect on your mood and help with getting some of your feelings out. Journaling can also help prioritize life’s problems and identify any triggers that contribute to your depression.

Get Enough Vitamin D

Getting enough Vitamin D can help alleviate depression symptoms. It is not proven that this helps, but ensuring you get enough sunlight during the day and incorporating vitamin D-rich foods into your diet may help alleviate any issues from SAD. You should talk to your doctor about what works for you.

