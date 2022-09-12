Washington, DC (WVNS) – $4.9 million was announced on behalf of six different healthcare services in West Virginia.

Today, September 12, 2022, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,995,609 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for programs that will support healthcare services across West Virginia.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $4.9 million in these six critical programs to bolster health services, expand access to treatment for substance use disorder and support innovative research opportunities across West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals and organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“I’m thrilled to see support heading to West Virginia to help strengthen research initiatives, improve important health services, and increase access to substance abuse treatment. The research and medical training happening in West Virginia is vital to the future of our state, and I will continue to advocate for the resources our people need to lead healthy lives.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The individual amounts awarded to health systems in West Virginia are listed below: