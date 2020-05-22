Active Southern WV encourages workplaces to Step Up, Step Out, Step Together

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia is encouraging workplaces to come together to exercise using technology. Those with the organization are helping workplaces hold virtual step challenges for their employees.

Working Wellness Director, Veronica Crosier, said virtual step challenges help keep employees and workplaces connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also something people can accomplish at home.

“The step challenge is a really great way to keep people moving, keep people connected, but still keep people safe. We really like our virtual step challenges because it’s accessible to most people and there’s not really any special equipment required,” Crosier said.

View their blog on how to set this up in your workplace here.