PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — School sports are back and with those sports comes the risk of injuries out on the field, making AEDs life-saving devices at sporting events.

As school sports return, it’s also important to be aware of life-threatening accidents out on the field or court. As a precaution, Princeton Senior High School keeps an EMT trained athletic trainer with an AED close by.

Princeton’s athletic trainer, William Bohmer, stated it’s crucial to use these AEDs during accidents sooner rather than later.

“The quick response, the immediate AED usage and CPR starting is always the quicker you get that started you increase the chances of getting your patient back. The longer the delay, you run the risk of worst-case scenario. “ William Bohmer, Princeton Senior High School Athletic Trainer

Though the hope is to not have to use these AEDs during sporting events, their presence just might save a life.