GHENT, WV (WVNS) — March is about being healthy, specifically when it comes to those who vape.

March 31, 2023 is “Take Down Tobacco Day,” in which Concord University will participate in events such as “Vape Take Back Day” where students turn in their vapes and are given a free T-shirt or a gift. There will also be a cigarette butt cleanup around Athens as well.

Candace Harless, Drug Free Communities Program Director/Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities Chairperson stresses the importance of this day and how she wants to start prevention from vaping and smoking early.

“I meet up with other nonprofits all over the U.S., and they all seem to be facing the same issues with vaping in the schools. Right now, we see it a lot in the middle and in the high school, but we’re targeting the elementary students at this point. We know that we need to start younger with prevention,” says Harless.

A promotional campaign video to stop smoking and vaping is also in the works.