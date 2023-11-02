HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Marshall Health Network hosted a meet and greet for the hospitals’ new project. This project is the introduction to mental health telehealth for the local youth.

Through the new collaboration, experienced providers from Marshall Health offer mental health support for pediatric patients. Speakers had the chance to spread their satisfaction with the project.

“Managing such things as ADHD, Depression and anxiety. Just things that children have to deal with in this day and age,” said Susan Flecher, a pediatrician.

Patients will need to be referred by their current physician for the program. Providers from both sides hope this program will be a success for the future of West Virginia.