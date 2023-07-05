BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The sun is shining, and the heat is rising, which means the risk of heat related injuries is rising too.
A West Virginia summer can be great for work and play, but due to the humidity and hot temperatures, it can also cause injuries like heat cramps and even heat stroke. Officials wanted to remind the public to listen to your bodies and what they need, so you can potentially avoid these injuries.
“Everybody needs to listen to their own bodies. Our bodies will tell us when we need to stop and slow down. Usually, the first thing you’ll see is heat cramps, and that’s our body’s natural way of telling you ‘Hey I need some water, I need to sit down.’ Maybe have some electrolytes, like a sports drink handy.”Chris Graham, Lieutenant for Beckley Fire Department