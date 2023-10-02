BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Be the Match, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping patients receive the life-saving transplant they need.

Organizers for Be the Match teamed up with the student nursing association at Bluefield State University.

Be the Match arrived with forms for students who wish to donate. Those interested in helping will be swab tested, to see if they match patients in need.

Donors may be able to donate blood stem cells or bone marrow.

“It’s certainly important, these blood cancers and blood disease, sickle cell, leukemia, anemia, lymphoma, a lot of them can be cured,” said Rayshawn Graves, the member engagement coordinator for Be the Match in West Virginia and Virginia.

Be the Match facilitated more than 120,000 blood stem cell transplants and 6,714 organ and tissue transplants in 2022.

For patients in contact with Be the Match, the likelihood of finding a matching donor ranges from 29-79 percent.