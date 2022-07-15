BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Beaver Coal Company and American Red Cross will team up to host a community blood drive.

The collaborative blood drive is on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at The Cabins at Pine Haven Lodge in Beaver, Raleigh County.

Currently, the American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, and is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

“Beaver Coal is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives,” said Joe Bevil, the General Manager of Beaver Coal Company.

Bevil also expressed his concerns stating, “We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

The Red Cross also wants to remind the public that donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with the following types: O negative, A negative, and B negative.

For more information or to make an appointment call 304-763-1487 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.