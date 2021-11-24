Beaver Volunteer Fire Department hosts Life Line Screening Clinic

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Volunteer Fire Department in Beaver hosted a Life Line screening clinic on Wednesday, November 24. Life Line screenings test for warning signs of vascular disease.

People who attended the clinic were screened for warning signs of Strokes, Atrial Fibrillation, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Peripheral Arterial Disease and Osteoporosis.

Factors such as smoking, diabetes and high blood pressure or cholesterol can greatly increase odds of experiencing vascular diseases.

Since 1993, Life Line Screenings have helped more than 100,000 Americans identify vascular diseases.