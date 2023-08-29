BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A tenant in a Beckley Apartment is struggling with mold throughout her home and is wanting something done about it.

Robin Chapman, a tenant of Heritage House, said she’s been struggling with mold since last year, 2022. The mold is focused by her living room window and not only causing damage to the apartment, but to her personal property as well.

“I’ve got mold spores all in my apartment, all over my furniture, everywhere. I’m supposed to throw everything away, because I’m going to carry a mold spore with me.” Robin Chapman, Heritage House Tenant

Chapman says due to her allergies, she fears for her health and the health of others around her, including her granddaughter, who has asthma, and the other tenants She wants the owners of the apartments at Woda Cooper Companies to take action.

We have contacted Woda Cooper Companies about the situation, but so far, we have not been given any new information.