OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– New River Health and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health came together to help educate coal miners and screen them for black lung.

Black Lung plagues the coal mines and puts the miners that helped build this state at risk. The people of New River Health and the NIOSH held a black lung screening Fair on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, where both former and active coal miners can check if they have this deadly illness and help educate them on their next steps.

The Director of the Black Lung Clinic for New River Health, Lisa Emery, talked about helping the miners not only get screened but also to help them with their black lung claims.

“We just really want them to come in, get screened, get educated, and file their claims so that we can help them get what they deserve if they have been affected by this disease.” Lisa Emery, Director of the Black Lung Clinic for New River Health

Both active and retired miners were present, and it’s recommended to be screened every two years. David Bounds, a former coal miner who started dealing with black lung back in 1985, stated he’s there to help educate the younger coal miners and save them from the same fate.

“We’ve got miners that are 30 and 40 years old now that are getting black lung. We’re here to detect it, trying to get people to be aware. We don’t want younger miners to end up like we are.” David Bounds, former Coal Miner

Many were at the fair to help these coal miners get the help they need in hopes to prevent them from gaining this hazardous illness.