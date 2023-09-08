PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A mobile mammography bus is traveling the state, and could soon be in your neighborhood.

Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that provides breast cancer screening throughout West Virginia.

The bus provides mammograms to patients who fall within the guidelines. Exams are performed in a comfortable and convenient environment.

“As long as you have a doctor’s order, you can get on a schedule. If you do not have insurance, we have donations that can cover you. So basically you just need to get a doctor’s order and get on the list,” said Rick Maczco, the Bus driver.

Exams are provided for those with private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare It is also for those who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Center Screening Program.

The next stop for the bus is in Charleston at the ‘More Excellent Way of Life Church’.