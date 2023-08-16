FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – After consuming all of the fabulous fair food, it might be a good idea to check your cholesterol afterwards.

Charleston Area Medical Center brought in their mobile unit to the State Fair of West Virginia.

Charleston Area Medical Center, in collaboration with CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, brought in their Telemedicine Mobile Medical Unit to the fairgrounds.

This unit is equipped to travel to more rural areas to provide basic health care and screenings.

“We are here to give info about their diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity,” said Dr. Manjula Krishnamurthy, a third year resident at CAMC.

The exams and screenings are completely free of charge. Fair-goers can simply walk up to the table in front of the trailer and ask to have a basic screening completed.

Dr. Krishnamurthy says the main mission is to provide patients with the knowledge they might need to combat their illnesses.

“We also make sure what is diabetes, what is stroke and what is cholesterol. We try to tell them what causes stroke and try to explain it to them,” added Krishnamurthy/

The CAMC Mobile Unite will be parked on the fair grounds until Saturday.