LOGAN, WV (WVNS) – Today, Friday, January 5, 2023, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made comments commending the new collaboration between several health organizations to bring more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia.

During the event at the Logan Regional Medical Center (LRMC), leaders announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by LRMC, Mountain Health Network (MHN), Marshall Health (MH), and Scion Health that will allow the organizations to enhance health care services for the residents of Logan, WV and surrounding areas.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) meets with medical executives and state leaders at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV on Friday, January 6, 2022.

“Regardless of where West Virginians live, they deserve to be able to reach the lifesaving medical services they need and rely on. That’s why I have worked hard to support rural health care services across our state, and today’s announcement is another step in the right direction. It is encouraging to see West Virginia take advantage of the Rural Residency Program – something I have long-supported – to address both the workforce and service availability challenge our communities sometimes face. Today’s announcement means more West Virginians receiving care, more West Virginians providing care, and more teamwork between our medical organizations.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) delivers remarks at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV on Friday, January 6, 2022.



“Mountain Health and Logan Regional Medical Center have held a longstanding mutual respect and common purpose of providing high-quality medical care for patients, close to home. We are honored the Logan and ScionHealth teams have chosen Mountain Health and our academic medical center partners, Marshall Health, to provide access to highly-specialized heart, pediatric, and cancer services so patients and families do not need to travel long distances for advanced medical care.” Kevin Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., F.A.C.P, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network

“Partnerships like this one are how we continue to build the skilled physician workforce West Virginia needs while meeting the health care needs of our communities today. Rural training programs are one way we know that we can help meet physician shortages happening in so many rural areas. Marshall Health looks forward to working alongside Mountain Health, LRMC and local physicians to bring more specialty care options to patients in southern West Virginia.” Beth L. Hammers, M.B.A., CEO of Marshall Health

“Logan Regional has a long history of providing high-quality, compassionate medical care to our friends, families and neighbors in the Logan area. We have an exceptional team of physicians and caregivers and a wide scope of quality service lines we’ve established at our hospital. This collaboration makes us part of a network that will improve patients’ access to advanced specialty and sub-specialty care both here in Logan, as well as Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health facilities. It also connects us with an academic partner critical to developing graduate medical education and teaching programs.” David Brash, CEO of LRMC

