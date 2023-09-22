BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – A new family medicine clinic has opened its doors in Bluefield, Virginia.

Carillon Clinic now has a facility in WestWood Medical Park.

Services offered at the new clinic include primary care, Orthopedics, Urology and Pulmonology.

Carillon Clinic will also offer options for virtual connection to specialty care.

“We know that there are other community services that are provided that patients are going to need. Having people who are from this community is going to be a big first step,” said Michael Jeremiah, Chair of the Department of Family Medicine.

The clinic is now officially opened for business. The practice also houses options for c-rays and labs. The clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning until 5 in the evening.