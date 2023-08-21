BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– With school back in session, it’s important to recognize the benefits of vaccinating your children.

With children being in close proximity to each other, diseases can pose a threat without immunization. The Mercer County Health Center reminds everyone to consider looking into vaccinating children as school returns. Fortunately, advances in medical science help make vaccines more effective against the diseases they combat.

Vaccines can kill off disease cells or boost people’s abilities to avoid contracting them, making it easier for future generations to stay healthy. Just a few of the diseases vaccinations can help prevent are the flu, chickenpox, measles, and even polio.

If you would like to learn more about getting vaccinations for your children, you can visit the CDC’s website.