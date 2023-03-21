BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Community members are encouraged to come out to Beckley to concentrate more on their healthcare in the coalfields of West Virginia.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH, Quality Insights and agencies with the Beckley Partnership for Community Health will partner up to host the Coalfields Community Health Fair at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Shelia Barnett, a leader of the Beckley Partnership for Community Health, said the health fair is significant as COVID-19 has led many to put their health as a last priority.

“Primary care is so important to maintain your overall health and wellness and to identify, treat and manage any potential risks before they cause more serious issues. The need in our area is strong and, as a collective, we are committed to getting back into our community and putting our health first,” said Barnett.

More than 50 booths offering a variety of free health screenings for conditions such as mental health, stroke, colon cancer and diabetes will be at the event. Visitors can also receive free vaccines and informative education on topics such as nutrition, CPR, senior services and medications.

RGH Case Management Director Tammy Hall-Richardson said the health fair is a reminder to the community that its local healthcare providers are there for them through any type of life event.

“Bringing health education and information directly to the community is an ongoing priority. We are pleased to be hosting this event with Beckley ARH and other agencies in the area to make a positive impact on the health of our community,” said Hall-Richardson.

“We at Beckley ARH are excited to work with Raleigh General Hospital, the Beckley Partnership for Community Health and other area organizations to help improve the lives of our local residents. We encourage everyone to stop by and learn more about the variety of resources available right here in southern West Virginia,” said ARH Regional Community Development Manager Kelly Elkins, who hopes to see a big turnout for the event.

The time of the event will be from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.