LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice will not reopen schools

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor announced he will not reopen the schools in the current buildings. He stated they will continue distance learning and allow the seniors to graduate. Schools are asked to find a place to hold a graduation after the pandemic eases.

“Please try to keep up with your studies. Accomplish what you can accomplish,” said Gov. Justice to students.

In regards to higher education funding, the current federal grants do not allow for distribution to colleges and universities. However the Governor said as soon as those federal funds are made available to those institutions, they will be distributed to students who need them.

West Virginia now has tested more residents per capita than all neighboring states and are also ahead of the national average.

The West Virginia Board of Education will offer all virtual school over the summer for free. Also on Juniors in the 2020 school year will be offered a chance to take the SAT for free in the Fall.

Testing at the two Veterans Homes in Barboursville and Clarksburg is complete. The results are not back at this time. The buildings are being sanitized by member of the National Guard.

There are 26 long-term care facilities testing their staff and patients for COVID-19. Seven facilities completed testing.

The West Virginia DHHR is launching an APP for people with Substance Use Disorder. It is available at helpandhopewv.org.