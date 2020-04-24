LIVE NOW: Correctional officer tests positive, no exposure to inmates

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice began the daily briefing by offering condolences to the families of the latest COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

On Friday the Governor also addressed the process to get West Virginia moving forward toward reopening. He said they are working to ensure this is being done is safe manner.

“We’re not going to run and cannonball into the pool then realize the pool had no water in it,” said Gov. Justice.

The process is beginning with the reopening of hospitals. Those facilities can begin applying on Monday, April 27 to the WVDHHR to reopen.

The second step to reopening will be getting daycare centers reopened. They are going to make it mandatory that all staff at daycare centers are tested. This testing will be ongoing. The goal is to do this as quickly as possible so it will coincide to some degree with bringing the hospitals back online.

Testing on 83 nursing homes is complete and another 12 are being tested over the weekend. Secretary Crouch said this is more than 66-percent complete.

One of the next steps will be opening the outdoor dining at West Virginia State Parks. The Governor said this will be done “very, very soon.”

Opening of restaurants is being considered by the Governor’s staff. Some considerations being looked at include limiting capacity by 50-percent and there would be a number of additional requirements for testing and safety measures for staff and customers. These are being looked at now, but there is no plan or schedule set.

The executive order designating Morgan County is being lifted. As of 10 p.m. on Friday the self-employed and independent contractors can begin applying for unemployment.

There is a positive COVID-19 case involving a Correctional Officer at the South Central Regional Jail. The officer, who remains in good condition, had been wearing a mask throughout his shifts since March 27. He has quarantined himself at home since April 15 when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, alerted him that she may have been exposed to the virus. She, too, has tested positive but is also recovering and in good condition.

The Governor said there is no risk to inmates. The Bureau for Public Health concluded that no further action at the facility is required as a result of the officer’s responsible actions.

Additionally, a health service worker at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Westontested positive for COVID-19. The last day the individual worked was April 17, 2020.

The Bureau for Public Health was notified by the patient’s health care provider and measures were already in place to reduce the spread among other employees and patients.

“Our state hospitals have prepared for this situation and were ready to handle it,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Through advance planning and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measures to reduce the likelihood of spread were already being practiced and in place at Sharpe Hospital.”