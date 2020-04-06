Gov. Justice announces 4th COVID-19 death in WV

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

West Virginia now has four deaths due to COVID-19. There was no word on where the fourth death happened.

Gov. Justice also announced the federal disaster declaration was approved. This will allow federal funds to begin flowing to the Mountain State in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now 493 West Virginia National Guardsmen on duty. They are providing logistical support. 15 are supporting Workforce WV to allow the call center to go to a 24 hour operations.