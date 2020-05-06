Executive Order issued to require testing of all day care center staff

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice began the briefing by stating it has been four days since there were any West Virginians who have died from COVID-19. The Governor praised West Virginians for their efforts to stay safe in the midst of the pandemic.

The Governor assured people that the experts in the state and the nation are seeking the best course of action to move forward. He stated there will be difficulties in the days to come, but they will be managed to the best of the experts abilities.

Testing has begun with the staff at day care centers. There are four people on the staff of a daycare in Kanawha County who tested positive for COVID-19. These people were not displaying symptoms.

The Governor issued an executive order to require the mandatory testing of staff members at all day care centers. This order will also require the testing of everyone at assisted living facilities. Additionally, the Governor announced there will be targeting testing of the virus in African-American communities in West Virginia.

Workforce WV now has 170,000 unemployment claims. Of those, 15-percent require special handling. This is due to how they were filed. The Governor directed the agency to address the issues as quickly as possible.

The Governor signed a proclamation declaring Wednesday, May 6, 2020 ‘Nurse’s Day.’ He asked people to thank nurses for their efforts each day, especially during the pandemic.

The West Virginia positive growth rate dropped below 1-percent on Wednesday. However, there could be some rough times ahead, so the Governor asked West Virginians to continue social distancing and follow other CDC guidelines to ease the worst of these difficulties.

A COVID-19 Advisory Task Force was formed to address the impact of the virus on minority communities. This will lead to increased testing of African-Americans in various counties. Among the initial counties slated for increased testing is Raleigh County. Others include Berkeley, Jefferson, Marion and Monongalia Counties.