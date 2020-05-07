LIVE NOW: Guidelines to reopen Hatfield-McCoy trails will be released Friday

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice began his briefing on Thursday by offering his condolences to the family of West Virginia’s latest COVID-19 victim.

He congratulated West Virginians for taking the lead in the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a point of pride for the Governor to the Mountain State lead the nation in this after the state has so often ranked last in many metrics.

The Governor stated they will be releasing dates and guidelines for reopening the Hatfield and McCoy trails. That announcement is expected to be made on Friday.

Workforce WV has processed more than 164,000 unemployment requests for payment since March. An extension of benefits for those who have had them expire is now available. This began on Wednesday. The extension is for 13-weeks.