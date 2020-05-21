Pools and Bowling Alleys allowed to reopen on May 30

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov. Show more

The National Guard is being dispatched to the Eastern Panhandle to report to the Governor on what needs to be done to protect the residents from visitors from neighboring states. He asked people, especially in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, to wear a mask. This may become mandatory depending on what the National Guard reports.

In accordance with new CDC guidance on swimming pools, Gov. Jim Justice announced pools will be allowed to open in Week 5 on Saturday, May 30. Other businesses allowed to open at the same time will be bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and other indoor amusement locations.

The Governor said he is keeping movie theaters closed until June 5. This is because of the nature of theaters where people are together in the same room for several hours.

West Virginians are again encouraged to answer the census. He reiterated that federal dollars are attached to the results.

Counties are encouraged to honor the senior class of 2020. The West Virginia Department of Education is reaching out to the county superintendents to work on ways to ensure the students have a graduation ceremony.