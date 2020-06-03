LIVE NOW: Fraudulent unemployment cases rise in WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

On Wednesday, June 3 the Governor began by announcing the 78th death in West Virginia due to COVID-19. As he offered his condolences to the family he advised people to stay smart and protect themselves when they go out.

Testing at correctional facilities is still under way. More than 1,000 inmates and staff have been tested. The Northern Panhandle is expected to be complete by Wednesday, June 3. All facilities will be finished by June 12. There are 21 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center who have recovered.

Private and State Park Campgrounds will reopen to out of state guests starting on June 10 as a part of Week 7. The state is capping the number of days for these reservations at seven days.

Applications for CARES Act funding is still open to cities and counties. There are only 18 applications submitted as of Wednesday morning. The Governor stated he would like to see more applications.

WorkforceWV has paid out more than $7.1 Million in unemployment claims. There is an increase in fraudulent unemployment claims. In some cases people have filed for other people. If you receive a letter from Workforce about a claim but have not filed, you are advised to contact Workforce at 1-800-379-1032, option 6. Anyone who suspects fraud is also advised to call and report it.