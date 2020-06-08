Outdoor concerts allowed starting in July

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice began Monday’s briefing addressing the deaths in the state since his last briefing on Friday. He asked everyone to remember the families of those who had passed away.

A child in foster care in Greenbrier County, 7-year-old Landon, wished he could talk to the Governor. When Gov. Justice called him, the boy just wanted to tell the Governor how good a job he is doing. Landon also asked the Governor to please find him a home. The Governor pleaded with West Virginians to find him, and all those in the foster care system, a permanent home.

Once again the Governor complimented West Virginians for their continued compliance with following the guidelines. He shared the successes with Vice President Mike Pence on weekly phone call. This included great numbers on COVID-19, economic stability and non-violent protests.

The Week 9 plan was released to include reopening summer youth camps. This will begin on Monday, June 22.

Week 10, which begins on July 1, will now include outdoor open-air concerts. This is the same week allowing fairs and festivals to reopen.

The Governor announced a modification to the rafting guidelines. They will be following the recommendation of the industry, though no specifics were announced. This came as the rafting companies said it is safer to raft with more people than the guidelines released by the Governor’s office previously allowed.