Marion County added to Gov. Justice’s enhanced executive order

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.
Marion County added to executive order by Gov. Jim Justice as a COVID-19 hot spot. This makes a total of seven counties under mandated restrictions in West Virginia.
Counties under the executive order:
- Marion
- Monongalia
- Harrison
- Kanawha
- Jefferson
- Berkeley
- Morgan
The list of provisions in the executive order includes:
- Limiting groups to a maximum of 5 people.
- Directing all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
- Directing Local Health Departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.
- Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
- Directing the West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.