Marion County added to Gov. Justice’s enhanced executive order

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Marion County added to executive order by Gov. Jim Justice as a COVID-19 hot spot. This makes a total of seven counties under mandated restrictions in West Virginia.

Counties under the executive order:

Marion

Monongalia

Harrison

Kanawha

Jefferson

Berkeley

Morgan

The list of provisions in the executive order includes: