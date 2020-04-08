Marion County added to Gov. Justice’s enhanced executive order

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Marion County added to executive order by Gov. Jim Justice as a COVID-19 hot spot. This makes a total of seven counties under mandated restrictions in West Virginia.

Counties under the executive order:

  • Marion
  • Monongalia
  • Harrison
  • Kanawha
  • Jefferson
  • Berkeley
  • Morgan

The list of provisions in the executive order includes:

  • Limiting groups to a maximum of 5 people.
  • Directing all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible. 
  • Directing Local Health Departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations. 
  • Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
  • Directing the West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.

