5th COVID-19 death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice announces a fifth person has died as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The person was an 89-year old female from Monongalia County. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The Governor issued an executive order to ensure public and private golf courses ensure proper social distancing is being performed. This means only one person will be allowed in a cart unless they live together.

Another executive order allows municipalities in West Virginia to hold their elections on June 9, 2020. That is the same date as the West Virginia Primary Election.

560 National Guardsmen are activated to support the COVID-19 response. A second call center for Workforce West Virginia went online on Thursday. An additional call center is expected to be activated on Thursday night.