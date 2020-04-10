LATEST: Gov. Justice giving $100k to each county to reward first responders

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provided an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Governor Jim Justice announced he is giving $100,000 block grant to each county in WV to reward first responders and those on the frontlines of this pandemic. The money can provide additional pay and bonuses for those workers. The Governor is also rewarding the National Guard with a block grant.

The Governor also announced he is bringing in an additional 90 people to help process unemployment claims with WorkForce WV.

Governor Jim Justice signed another executive order deeming Cabell, Wayne, Wood, and Ohio Counties as hot spots.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.