LIVE NOW: WV COVID-19 Briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

“Everyone of these deaths have a name,” said Gov. Justice in reference to the 10th COVID-19 related death in West Virginia.

Workforce WV has processed more than 136,000 unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Justice stated West Virginians will now not have to wait on a debit card to receive their payments. They will receive a payment or a check issued immediately. He added that all claims are expected to be processed by the end of the next week.

The paycheck protection plan for Small Businesses is being funded to help those employers who are looking to help their employees.

Gov. Justice stated he will not send students back to school if their is no assurance they will be protected. However he still hopes to reopen the schools before the end of the year if that is possible.

Gov. Justice stated plans are being made for the transition into phase two. This is includes getting people back to work and to test for COVID-19 on a larger scale.

West Virginia’s Primary Election date will be moved from May 12 to June 9. The goal is to allow West Virginians to vote at the polls rather than using an absentee ballot.