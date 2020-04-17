LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice orders all personnel and patients at WV nursing homes tested again

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order on Friday, April 17, 2020 to test or retest every person at every nursing home in West Virginia. This is to ensure those who are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus are protected.

The governor will not back away from protecting West Virginians, but is working to find ways to get them back to work and restarting. Also on Friday, the Governor directed the DHHR to require laboratories to provide immediate real time reports of COVID-19 tests to the DHHR and local health departments.

Businesses are advised to keep applying for assistance, despite the shortage of funds in the paycheck protection plan at the federal level.