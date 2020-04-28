LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice clarifies the process of reopening WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Justice began the briefing offering his condolences to the family of West Virginia’s 37th COVID-19 death.

The Governor stated he believes the reopening of West Virginia should be transparent and based on science not politics. He added that residents of the Mountain State should have the metrics to see how the state’s response is trending. That metric being used is the infection rate.

“If it attacks the elderly, we need to help the elderly,” said Gov. Justice. “So what do we do today as West Virginians? We social distance…”

The WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was able to obtain access to a High Capacity Decontamination System that is capable of decontaminating 80,000 N-95 masks a day.

WVU and the DHHR teamed up to recruit participants in contract tracing efforts. The course is being offered to public health officials.

Week Two will begin on Monday, May 4, 2020 if the infection rate remains below 3-percent by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are 123 nursing homes in West Virginia. The testing of those facilities is under way. the project is 88-percent complete. There are still 15 left to be done.