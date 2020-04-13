LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice sends his condolences to the families of the COVID-19 fatalities

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) extended the executive order regarding counties identified as hot spots to include Jackson County. That brings the total number of counties under the order to 12. This comes as the ninth West Virginian dies due to complications involving COVID-19.

“Kathy and I pray everyday that some way somehow this incline will stop,” said Gov. Justice

The WV National Guard is putting together a mobile sanitizing trailer that will allow N-95 masks to be sanitized.