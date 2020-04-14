1 million meals per week provided to children in WV

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 they are providing more than one million meals each week to feed children across the Mountain State. The efforts are being made as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educators are working with the West Virginia Division of Tourism, the National Guard and the Department of Agriculture to ensure the children in West Virginia are not missing meals. This includes many who did not previously require school-provided meals as their families adjust to the challenges of COVID-19.

According to a release, counties have moved to a weekly delivery system which is more sustainable than the daily model they began with. Local nutrition directors are placing orders for the upcoming week with the WVDE Office of Child Nutrition. Several counties are also working with local vendors, state parks and other agencies to provide multi-meal boxes. Theseinclude five breakfasts and five lunches along with snacks for the typical school week.