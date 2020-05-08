AGBARR: No more out-of-state inmates are coming to WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The United States Attorney General (AG) has assured congressional leaders from West Virginia there will be no new out-of-state inmates transferred to the Mountain State. This comes after there were five cases of COVID-19 were identified at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Gilmer. Those cases were diagnosed following a transfer of inmates to the facility.

U.S. AG William Barr assured Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) there will be no more inmates transferred to FCI Gilmer or FCC Hazelton during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This morning I received confirmation from AG Barr that West Virginia facilities will no longer receive transfers of new out-of-state inmates. Many of these inmates were being transferred from COVID-19 hotspots across the country, putting the safety of our brave correctional officers and their families, citizens, and inmates at risk. I am pleased that AG Barr has heard our concerns and will be making changes that will help FCC Hazelton and FCI Gilmer slow the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities. I will continue to work with BOP officials, correctional officer representatives, and AG Barr to ensure this issue is managed correctly so no more West Virginians are put at risk.” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

In addition to Senator Manchin, Gov. Jim Justice said he and the other congressional leaders from West Virginia have voiced their concerns over the transfers.

Senator Manchin’s efforts to halt these transfers are outlined below: