Beckley VAMC stops access to guests and visitors in reaction to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) has added additional restrictions to the facility in order to protect veterans, visitors and employees from the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 27, 2020 administrators announced guests, visitors and accompaniments, unless there are extenuating circumstances or required assistance, will no longer be allowed to enter the medical center or community-based outpatient clinics.

Screenings are being done at the entrance to the facilities to help ensure those who might spread the COVID-19 virus get the care they need while not exposing patients.

Everyone who enters the Beckley VA Medical Center and the VA clinics in Greenbrier County and Princeton is being screened at the Emergency Department entrance. The screening includes questions about recent travel history, symptoms, exposure to anyone with COVID-19 and a temperature reading.

The records of veterans who have scheduled appointments and procedures are being reviewed by clinical staff at the hospital. Virtual appointments are being conducted when clinically appropriate. Veterans can learn more about telehealth programs at the VA’s website.

Urgent and emergent procedures will continue as scheduled.

Veterans are reminded to call the Beckley VAMC at 304-255-2121 (choose #3 or ext 8003) before going to a clinic or the emergency room. Calling first helps the staff to protect patients and staff.

More information is available at the Beckley VAMC’s website and Facebook page.