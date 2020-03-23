Bradley-Prosperity Vol. Fire Dept. restricts visitors

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) — One local fire department is taking action to protect their emergency responders and their families. On Monday, March 23, 2020, Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department enacted four new protocols as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fire Stations are restricted to only Fire Department Personnel, no visitors are permitted. Personnel have access to N-95 Masks, gloves and other protective equipment. If you call 911 for an emergency, you are asked to tell the dispatcher if anyone in the home recently traveled internationally or out of the state. Also advise the dispatcher if anyone is experiencing respiratory difficulties. Fire Department Personnel were issued their own bottles of hand sanitizer to use until they are able to wash their hands. Personnel are sanitizing their hands after each call or public interaction. Personnel are exercising social distancing as recommended by the CDC, therefore people are asked not to take offense if responders try to communicate from a distance.

The department is still responding to calls from the community and leaders said they will continue to do so. They encourage people to do their part to help flatten the curve.