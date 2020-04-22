Buckhannon Hospital employees create “intubation tent” to help treat patients and protect employees

BUCKHANNON, WV (WBOY) – Staff members at one local hospital have created a new piece of equipment to help treat COVID-19 patients in the area.

Multiple departments at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon came together to create an intubation tent.

The device allows healthcare workers to better treat coronavirus symptoms, while keeping themselves safe from particles expelled when patients cough or sneeze.

“We needed something to protect the workers from patients that potentially had COVID or actually do have COVID, and so they needed a way, when they were going to intubate, or put a tube into somebody for breathing, to protect in case they were to cough, or sneeze or do something,” said hospital CEO Skip Gjolberg.

“You don’t know when things are going to start, so you need to be prepared beforehand. This whole process has allowed us to get ready for the future. We hope there’s never another pandemic, we certainly pray that, but we want to be ready so we can do as much as we possibly can,” said Dr. Maria Long, medical director of the emergency department at St. Joe’s.

Dozens of tents are already in place around the hospital area, ready for use while the COVID pandemic is still active.