CDC posts new guidelines for people who test positive for COVID

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Following a positive COVID-10 test result, you are now only required to self-isolate for five days, as opposed to the 10-day quarantine period that was required before.

If you are not experiencing symptoms after 5 days of quarantine the CDC said it is safe for you to return to work.

Mercer County Health Department Spokesperson Bonnie Allen, told 59News people returning from isolation should wear a mask for at least five days.

“If they continue to have no symptoms after five days, they can leave isolation,” Allen said. “But it’s recommended that they wear a mask for five days, and a good fitting mask.”

If you still have symptoms after five days of isolation, the CDC recommends to stay home until you no longer have symptoms.