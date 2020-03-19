Changes coming at Tazewell Community Health and other SVCHS facilities

SALTVILLE, VA (WVNS) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) is making changes to services at it’s facilities. Those buildings include:

Tazewell Community Health – Tazewell, VA

Meadowview Health Clinic – Meadowview, VA

Saltville Medical Center – Saltville, VA

Twin City Medical Center – Bristol, VA

Southwest Virginia Regional Dental Center – Saltville, VA

New Day Recovery – Saltville, VA

According to a release, patients who are in the high risk category and have appointments through Friday, April 3, 2020 will be contacted soon. They will be offered reschedules in May and/or June 2020. The high risk categories include people 65 years or older, COPD or another pulmonary disease, heart disease, immunocompromised (cancer, autoimmune disease), and diabetics.

SVCHS is requesting only patients enter the health centers unless a caregiver is required, such as a minor or a patient requiring assistance. Everyone entering the buildings will be given a screening which includes taking their temperature and other information. Those who screen positive will be given a mask and a room immediately. If no rooms are available they will be directed to their car and called on their cell phone or notified by a nurse. Patients who are sick but do not screen positive for coronavirus will have a separate waiting room.

In compliance with recommendations from the Virginia Dental Association, new patients and routine preventative care will be postponed until a later date. The treatment of emergency dental visits and extraction appointments will be kept in place, based on a review by the provider.

New Day Recovery will not be seeing groups until further notice. This is to limit the amount of exposure. They will still see patients for their full individual medical visit and prescriptions on the day they normally come for their group visit. Behavioral health care providers will verbally check in with patients on recovery issues during their medical visit. The facility will not be conducting coronavirus screening or testing.

The National Nutrition Month event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Meadowview Health Clinic is cancelled, along with the Festival de la Primavera on Sunday, April 5, 2020.