City of Mullens lend picnic tables to local restaurants

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – Officials in Wyoming County are lending a hand to restaurants that do not typically offer outdoor seating.

The Mayor of Mullens and Town Commissioners agreed to temporarily lend them picnic tables. Commissioner Nathan England told 59 News they wanted to put the tables to good use, since they were sitting at empty parks and playgrounds.

“We just wanted people in the community to have somewhere that they could go to eat and get out for a little, and it helps the businesses as well,” England said. “We want to see this town grow as much as possible and this little gesture by us may make a big impact.”

England said they distributed about eight tables evenly around town so far. They can be found at places like Second Street restaurant, Rebel Smokehouse, and Dairy Queen.