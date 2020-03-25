Concord University student diagnosed with COVID-19

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A release from Concord University President Kendra Boggess advised there is a student who tested positive for COVID-19. The student self-reported the diagnosis by email to resident officials on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The student returned to the dorms on March 16 during the extended spring break. Dr. Boggess said there were very few people on campus at the time. The person left on March 18 after making arrangements to return home.

Concord University’s Health Center is monitoring the health of those students who are still on campus due to the circumstances. Any students who are showing flu-like symptoms are being referred to Princeton Community Hospital for drive-up testing.

Administrators are asking anyone who was on campus at the time and is showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to seek medical testing and alert the university. The information can be sent by email to covid19@concord.edu.

In reaction to the information from the student, officials on campus implemented response procedures based on state and federal recommendations. Local and state health authorities were alerted. Areas that may potentially have been exposed to the virus were deep cleaned and anyone who was known to have come in contact with the student has been quarantined.