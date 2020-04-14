2020 John Henry Days Festival cancelled

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Organizers of the John Henry Days Festival announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 they are canceling the event. This year would have been the 25th Anniversary of the festival.

According to release from the committee, the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 made it nearly impossible to complete the planning for the annual festival. Many of the businesses which support the event are shutdown and the committee did not want to add an additional financial burden.

We hope to offer one night of music sometime this summer, so stay tuned! We will put our efforts into an amazing 2021 festival and allow everyone to recover both physically and financially. Thank you to our patrons for understanding and always supporting John Henry Days. Everyone, stay safe and healthy! John Henry Days Committee

Money will be returned to those who already sponsored the festival or a rubber duck prize. Vendor applications are also being returned.

The committee asked people to remember and support local small businesses when the current crisis is over.