Ace Adventure Resort takes safety measures with COVID-19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Ace Adventure Resort in Fayette County is currently pretty quiet for this time of year. Marketing Director Haynes Mansfield said the resort is quiet due to COVID-19.

“It’s going to impact rafting season. What the economic impact is going to be of course has yet to be determined. We know it will be something, and like so many things during these times, we’re taking it day by day because we’re in uncharted territory right now,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said officials at the resort are now taking safety measures. He said on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the resort closed its doors for 30 days.

“For the next 30 days, no rafting trips, no zipline, no lodging. We’re just going to pause and do our part to help contain the spread of the scenario that’s passing through the United States right now,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said any trip booked before April 30, 2020 is available to be rescheduled for a later time. He also said they are unsure if they can reopen after the 30 days are up, but all precautionary measures will be taken if they do get to open.

“Should things be greenlighted again by our nation, our leadership, and health officials, then we would modify how we go about things based on where we stand in that moment,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said they will be updating their website with new information when it becomes available. Their website can be accessed by clicking here.