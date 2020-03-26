Administrators and Students react to VA schools closing for rest of school year

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Governor Ralph Northam announced schools in the state of Virginia will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Tazewell County Public Schools Public Relations Director, Lindsey Aker,s said despite doors being closed, the learning will not stop.

“We have to find ways to continue teaching them for the rest of the year. Our schools, the actual buildings are closed, but our schools will be sending learning packets,” Akers said.

Virginia High School Junior, Caroline Shepard, said the schools closing is an adjustment to her daily life, and it comes during such a crucial year in her schooling.

“This year plays a lot into where we can go to college. Especially with SATs being cancelled over the next two months. That’s just really stressful,” Shepard said.

Shepard said she and many of her friends are trying to figure out how to take or retake their SATs now. But, besides standardized tests, their everyday learning environment also changed.

“We are going to continue with work on the curriculum, it will just be in a different format, through packets and any online means that we can,” Akers said.

Shepard said this is more than an extended break.

“Yeah it’s nice having like a long break, but since we’re not going back, I don’t know how I really feel about it, especially since it’s not on good circumstances,” Shepard said.